Marvel Phase 4: all projects

January 30, 2020
Lisa Durant
3 Min Read
Marvel Phase 4 is on its way, whether we want it or not. The success of 'Avengers: Endgame' has been so brutal that we have not yet recovered. In fact, it has managed to overcome 'Avatar' as the highest grossing film in history.

This past weekend the San Diego Comic-Con has taken place and Kevin Feige has taken the opportunity to confirm projects and dates of what is to come: the films that will follow 'Endgame' and 'Spider-Man: Away from home' .

Phase 3 Marvel

Disney

A few years ago, Kevin Feige was responsible for anticipating the films that would be included in Phase 3. Although some fell ('Captain America: Serpent Society ' or 'Inhumans'), and new ones appeared ('Spider-Man: Away from home', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'), the calendar was fulfilled. Now we only have to see if it will be fulfilled this time too.

CONFIRMED

Black Widow

Widow Black Blonde

Marvel studios

The film about the character of Scarlett Johansson will begin shooting this summer of 2019. The plot will work as a prequel to the character, with Johnasson re-sheathing Natasha Romanoff's suit, accompanied by Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. Premiere: May 1, 2020. More information here.

The Eternal

The Eternal comic

Marvel Comics

'Los Eternos' is the project that plans to revolutionize the foundations of the MCU with the introduction of a new group of characters with divine powers. Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden They lead the cast. Premiere: November 6, 2020. More information here.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 Rings

Shang Chi

Marvel Comics

Although the original Shang-Chi was a martial artist full of stereotypes, Marvel's idea is to end all of them and create an original version of the hero. For this they will have the writer David Callaham, also of Asian origin, who has worked on 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'Godzilla' of 1998 and the entire franchise of 'The mercenaries'. Premiere: February 12, 2021. More information here.

Doctor Strange 2: the multiverse of madness

MCU movies

Marvel Comics

The sequel to 'Doctor Strange' seems to be moving forward, with Benedict Cumberbatch taking up the role of Stephen Strange. Tilda Swinton could return as The Elder … and Namor's first appearance on the MCU is rumored. ANDstreno: May 7, 2021. More information here.

Thor 4: Love and Thunder

Thor Love and Thunder Logo

Marvel studios

The new installment of the God of Thunder will introduce Jane Foster wielding the legendary hammer, assuming Natalie Portman's return to Marvel. Premiere: November 5, 2021. More information here.

Spider-man 3

spider-man 3

Sony Pictures

The battle between Sony and Marvel seems to have reached a provisional 'ceasefire', letting the arc begun in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' come to an end with 'Spider-Man 3'. The next July 16, 2021 We will have a new installment of Peter Parker. More information here.

Loki TV Series

Loki avengers

Marvel studios

A series about the adventures of Loki in different key moments of Humanity is in preparation … and with Tom Hiddleston taking up his role. We will see it in Spring 2021

Wandavision

disney plus series marvel universe vision scarlet witch

Marvel Comics

Series about Scarlet Witch and Vision. We do not know where the MCU will be located, since Vision died in 'Infinity War' and was not resurrected in 'Avengers: Endgame'. It is rumored that it could be the presentation of his son Wiccan, a member of the Young Avengers. The series will reach us at the end of 2020. More information here.

Falcon & Winter Soldier

imageMarvel studios

Little is known about the series that will unite Falcon, new Captain America, and Bucky, known as Winter Soldier. The series will arrive in August 2020.

Hawk Eye

avengers endgame hawk ronin eye

Marvel studios

In this series focused on the Hawkeye character, Clint Barton will pass the witness to the young woman Kate Bishop, also a member of the Young Avengers. The series will arrive in the autumn of 2021. More information here.

What If …

Marvel animated series based on the publisher's eponymous comic series, in which past events in the history of the MCU are revisited to show different scenarios if the characters had made other decisions: what would have happened if Peggy Carter had taken the serum of the Super Soldier? What if Thor had pointed to Thanos's head instead of his chest? The series will arrive in June 2021.

TO CONFIRM

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Guardians of the Galaxy 2

Marvel studios

'Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3' is one of the most anticipated projects of the future of Marvel, especially due to its rugged preproduction since James Gunn was fired and later hired to bring the film to fruition. They return all the protagonists of the two previous deliveries … and Thor? More information here.

Dark Avengers

Dark Avengers

Marvel Comics

The Avengers are dismantled by the United States government and instructs Norman Osborn (yes, the Green Goblin) to reorganize the group since Osborn is seen as a hero having helped dismantle the secret invasion of the Skrulls. The initial formation is formed by El Vigía, Ares, Noh-Varr (who plays Captain Marvel), Venom (who plays Spider-Man), Bullseye (plays Hawkeye) and Daken, son of Wolverine. Norman Osborn adopts the identity of Iron-Man but under the name of Iron-Patriot.

It takes time the rumor of a movie of 'Dark Avengers' and unless there is not much information on the subject, the rumor has returned strongly.

Young Avengers

young avengers marvelMarvel Comics

The 'Young Avengers' are the next generation of Avengers. They respond to a Vision plan so that, if the superhero group dissolved in the future, have a plan B. They all have some kind of relationship with the original group, and now that Marvel seems to be considering a movie with them, you We introduce the most important.

We have already seen 'Stature', which is none other than the daughter of Scott Lang (Ant-Man), and we will see Kate Bishop in the 'Hawkeye' series that Disney + plans. More information here.

New Avengers

New Avengers

Marvel Comics

This series arises from the events that took place in the Avengers' main collection during the 'Avengers: Disunctions' plot, by Brian Michael Bendis. During that story, the Avengers separate due to the death of several members. Shortly after, Captain America and Iron-Man decide to reunite the Avengers, but the group has changed a bit: Iron-Man, Captain America, Luke Cage, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Spider-Woman, Watcher and Echo. Could this be one of the options that Marvel is considering to introduce mutants?

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

