Marvel Phase 4: all projects

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Marvel Phase 4 is on its way, whether we want it or not. The success of 'Avengers: Endgame' has been so brutal that we have not yet recovered. In fact, it has managed to overcome 'Avatar' as the highest grossing film in history.

This past weekend the San Diego Comic-Con has taken place and Kevin Feige has taken the opportunity to confirm projects and dates of what is to come: the films that will follow 'Endgame' and 'Spider-Man: Away from home' .

Disney

A few years ago, Kevin Feige was responsible for anticipating the films that would be included in Phase 3. Although some fell ('Captain America: Serpent Society ' or 'Inhumans'), and new ones appeared ('Spider-Man: Away from home', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'), the calendar was fulfilled. Now we only have to see if it will be fulfilled this time too.

CONFIRMED

Black Widow

Marvel studios

The film about the character of Scarlett Johansson will begin shooting this summer of 2019. The plot will work as a prequel to the character, with Johnasson re-sheathing Natasha Romanoff's suit, accompanied by Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. Premiere: May 1, 2020. More information here.

The Eternal

Marvel Comics

'Los Eternos' is the project that plans to revolutionize the foundations of the MCU with the introduction of a new group of characters with divine powers. Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden They lead the cast. Premiere: November 6, 2020. More information here.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 Rings

Marvel Comics

Although the original Shang-Chi was a martial artist full of stereotypes, Marvel's idea is to end all of them and create an original version of the hero. For this they will have the writer David Callaham, also of Asian origin, who has worked on 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'Godzilla' of 1998 and the entire franchise of 'The mercenaries'. Premiere: February 12, 2021. More information here.

Doctor Strange 2: the multiverse of madness

Marvel Comics

The sequel to 'Doctor Strange' seems to be moving forward, with Benedict Cumberbatch taking up the role of Stephen Strange. Tilda Swinton could return as The Elder … and Namor's first appearance on the MCU is rumored. ANDstreno: May 7, 2021. More information here.

Thor 4: Love and Thunder

Marvel studios

The new installment of the God of Thunder will introduce Jane Foster wielding the legendary hammer, assuming Natalie Portman's return to Marvel. Premiere: November 5, 2021. More information here.

Spider-man 3

Sony Pictures

The battle between Sony and Marvel seems to have reached a provisional 'ceasefire', letting the arc begun in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' come to an end with 'Spider-Man 3'. The next July 16, 2021 We will have a new installment of Peter Parker. More information here.

Loki TV Series

Marvel studios

A series about the adventures of Loki in different key moments of Humanity is in preparation … and with Tom Hiddleston taking up his role. We will see it in Spring 2021

Wandavision

Marvel Comics

Series about Scarlet Witch and Vision. We do not know where the MCU will be located, since Vision died in 'Infinity War' and was not resurrected in 'Avengers: Endgame'. It is rumored that it could be the presentation of his son Wiccan, a member of the Young Avengers. The series will reach us at the end of 2020. More information here.

Falcon & Winter Soldier