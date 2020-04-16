 Marvel Omnibus. Silver Wake of Dan Slott and Mike Allred

Share it:

In 2014, Dan Slot and the Allred couple would be responsible for giving a twist to the story of Silver Wake to make him one of the most attractive characters with one of the most creative and moving stories, and with the passing of the years we have been able to verify that his long feat throughout volume 7 and 8 americans it has been proven as one of the brightest and, thanks to this, it won an Eisner prize for the best unit history in 2016. And it is not for less, because the story that would begin with a desire for a girl named Dawn Greenwood would end in a long adventure through space when she met the silver surfer and was determined to save him.

The story of this tome would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with a little girl named Dawn Greenwood making a wish with her twin to a shooting star to always fly in the sky. Soon after, after seeing a few adventures of Silver Wake, the young Dawn would have grown up and her sister Eve left the city. On one of her trips, Estela was named Champion of the Impericón to prevent the Queen from ever destroying her power source and, to ensure her cooperation, they brought Dawn as motivation, although the two did not know each other. Respecting her human life, Norrin tried to find out what was happening with Queen Never and Dawn freed herself from the cell along with her companions and returned her heart to Queen Never, who was the true victim. After this, Silver Wake and Dawn lived hundreds of adventures through space, such as: the planet Prime, Nautikos, Elysium, Newhaven, Euphoria, The Cosmic Casino, among many others that they could never forget; But they also didn't forget to eventually visit Anchor Bay on Earth to see the family and protect the planet from possible threats. However, his journey would not only be adventure and happiness, but would also be full of tragedy, pain, loss, and death.

In general, we are a much more than excellent comic in which each chapter is a totally new and fun adventure in which you feel like one more in the Silver Wake board. And, the comparisons are hateful, but If this comic is very reminiscent of anything, it is the essence of Doctor Who in which an alien being visits planets and shows the universe to a terrestrial companion that amazes, only here we do not have a Tardis, but a surfboard that we will know in the volume as "Amí". Because of that, Each story always has something new and impressive to tell us about the Marvel universe we didn't know about, and sometimes it even gets to get into complicated terrain for newer readers. and that is explained here in a very simple way so that they totally carefree and enjoy the trip. However, and although the history of the different planets carries a lot of weight, what makes the story magnificent is the constant evolution of the relationship between Dawn and Silver Stele, and it is that we must admit without fear of being wrong that this volume is the story of Norrin and Dawn.

As for the characters, Silver Wake begins as a distant and cold character, but tries to be fair and help everyone else. However and it is with the help of Dawn Greenwood that Norrin Radd begins to learn again how to laugh, to marvel at the universe, to fight with love for him, see the space with another perspective, and be much more fighter for what he would consider impossible. On the other hand, Dawn Greenwood is a fairly strong, honest, friendly and fair young woman, although with cravings from time to time at the beginning of the adventure -which was done with a comic objective-. Like Silver Wake, she also evolves a lot throughout the entire volume and more when she returns to Earth at certain points and she notices the moments she has lost from her family, which sadden her a little, but she wants to continue traveling with the person who attracts her as a force of nature. And is that, thanks to the fact that she is the companion of Estela Plateada, and matures with him during the adventure, it is that both achieve great things that neither could have separately -Although it is also true that the surfboard, which she insists on calling “Amí” also has a lot of merit in history. Furthermore, no matter how many stumbles there are in their relationship during the tome -discussions-, both are a force that can never be stopped and lThe chemistry they give off together is what makes the tome the most entertaining.

With respect to rhythm, Dan Slott maintains a certain balance in the times throughout the volume, although it is true that there are more intense numbers than others, but thanks to the chemistry of the characters and the storytelling, all the chapters maintain the entertainment.

About The edition, we are dealing with a very high quality hardcover omnibus tome both on paper and in the bound -although we recommend treating it with care due to its large size-, which compiles the fifteen American issues of volume 7 of Silver Surfer, All- New Marvel Now! Point One One-Shot USA and the fourteen American issues of Silver Surfer volume 8 correctly translated and compiled in order. Furthermore, as Additional features, we can find a fold-out poster which comes separate from the tome for convenience and, at the end of the tome, a long series of alternate covers, sketches, detailed Dan Slott overviews, and a short biography from the authors who have given birth to this magnificent work.

On an artistic level, Michael Allred does a wonderful job throughout the play, even experimenting with the pages and vignettes to offer us different visual and emotional sensations. that we can only applaud for the great and effective result it achieves. However, we should not forget about the work of his colorful partner Laura Allred, who gives us clean, clear, beautiful colors that attract attention as soon as we see the vignette. Without a doubt, the mixture of the work of both is what makes the representation of the story so incredible visually and we get to see pages and vignettes both touching, shocking, incredible, terrible, empathetic and others.

In short, I consider that we are before a volume of Silver Stela essential that no one should miss if he loves space adventures in which each chapter is a new story and an impressive new world to discover next to a silver protagonist and an ideal companion.

You can purchase “Marvel Omnibus. Silver Slip of Dan Slott and Mike Allred ” here.