 Marvel Now! Deluxe The Patrol-X by Brian Michael Bendis, no. 6: The ultimate adventure

Since The Beast brought the Young Patrol-X to our time, the boys have done everything possible to adapt and learn as much as possible to be the best version of themselves – even still dislikeing their future version. Recently they had to live a horrible experience because of the Shi’ar, as they tried little Jean Gray for the crimes of her future version. Naturally, the X-Patrol launched to defend it with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jean ended up learning a new power that left her both excited and terrified in some way. In this volume we will see the young Patrol-X recover from her previous adventure and then face the minions of Asuelo and Xavier II of the future and an unexpected trip to the Ultimate universe.

The story would start with CÍclope trying to cheer up the young Jean Greand for everything that happened during the trial on the planet of the Shi’ar. Shortly after Laura left and was stabbed by a metamorph, the school was attacked by the Xavier II and Asuelo team of the future to damage the X-Patrol while several flashbacks reveal how they got there. With everything in complete chaos, in which few can defend themselves, Jean used his new power and hid Laura's presence to change the tables. Later, the young Patrol-X found a new mutant who had just discovered her powers And they went to help her. Nevertheless, all ended up scattered around the Ultimate universe and Jean tries to bring them all together with the help of Miles Morales and the X-Patrol. There was only one left to rescue, Beast, who was in Latveria under a mother-of-law and chemically controlled. Once back, Emma Frost would take Jean to Madripur to learn to use her telekinetic powers more efficiently while finishing a mission.

In general, we are facing a story that keeps the reader entertained during the entire work and manages to get the odd smile from the dynamics of the characters, in addition to maintaining the desire to follow this young group to see the path that Brian Michael Bendis will follow after this experience that will define Jean Gray on the one hand and Beast on the other. However, the only negative point is that this trip could have been a boom to be able to further develop the characters and has only served for Jean and Beast. Then, talking about the other stories, the arc against the young Xavier of the future and his minions is exciting and he gets to have enough moments where everything seems to be lost, but both the execution and its outcome ensure that the end is acceptable. By last, Emma's training story for Jean so she doesn't focus only on her new power is satisfying, but what is really good about the chapter is the dynamics between them, not the plot itself. Now, speaking in more detail about some aspects of the plot, the trip to the Ultimate Universe was promising and developed with emotion, but as the end came I felt that it was deflating and that it could have given us much more, at least with Angel, the Iceman and even Laura – although she receives more development than the other two when discovering how the mutants arose, which makes her rage in pain.

As for the characters, Jean Gray is still somewhat affected by what he suffered during his trial, but he would soon have to change his attitude to a more defensive one to protect his team. Because of this, and thanks to his new power, he manages to open an opening by hiding a friend to save the day. However, after a difficult day, Jean is the most empathetic of the team and it shows when approaching the mutants who have just discovered their new powers. However, one of the weak points we see here is that Jean without her team feels incredibly lonely, which returns her negative thoughts about her future. Emma Frost becomes the new person in charge of training Jean and opts for a practical approach, although she does have some suspicion for the young Jean for her relationship with her adult version. Cyclops appears here as leader and as the first line of defense of his team, but he is also a man Very understanding, and that's why he tries to encourage Jean for everything that happened during his trial with the Shi’ar. On the other hand, Xavier II and Asuelo seek revenge against the X-Patrol and do not hesitate to manipulate every possible person to go back in time and give them a taste of their pain. Moving on to the characters in the other universe, the young Miles Morales is very receptive to help at all times and in the fight he doesn't hesitate to fight giving everything. Jean Ultimate is very different from the young Jean while not being as powerful as she, although that does not prevent her from being a good person and getting along with her almost like they were sisters at some point. By last, Doctor Muerte is a great manipulator who does not hesitate to use every trick to find out everything he can about the universe of Beast's origin and then take out his heavy artillery while controlling him chemically.

On rhythmIn the first arc of this compilation volume, Brian Michael Bendis gives us a story with a fairly active and crescendo rhythm that ends with an incredible action. However, in the following attempts to find more balanced times, both in the arc of the trip to the Ultimate universe and in Jean's training in Madripur.

As to The edition, Panini Comics gives us a fantastic hardcover volume and very well bound that compiles numbers 26 to 27 of All-New X-Men USA. In addition, we will find some very careful pages with a resistant paper and a gallery of covers at the end of the work that is very interesting to see.

On an artistic level, for this occasion we have a large selection of artists who give the tome a fairly youthful vision that fits perfectly with the alignment of this patrol-X, which are Stuart Immonen, Sara Pichelli in a prologue, Mahmud Asrar and Mike del Mundo in a very experimental number to demonstrate the rawness of Emma's mission for Jean. Now, within the youth style that different artists are looking for, I would say that Immonen is the one who tries to differentiate a little more by not caring to give a more mature touch if necessary while Asrar remains youthful even in the cartoons and action pages, which is fine and will depend on the taste of the reader.

You can purchase “Marvel Now! Deluxe The Patrol-X by Brian Michael Bendis, no. 6: The ultimate adventure ” here.