 Marvel Now! Deluxe The Avengers of Jonathan Hickman, no. 6: World Avengers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent months, The Avengers have been very busy and very afraid of the future of planet Earth and its universe, so Reed Richards created the Bridge to see other Realities and their destinations. Despite discovering that some Lands were dying for one reason or another, whether by conversion, cartographers, or black priests, they saw that another Earth was going to hit theirs, so it was time to prepare. On the other hand, I.M.A would create adaptoids that would get out of control after fighting evil avengers and whose destiny would end up being to become cartographers. In addition, with the help of the future, the Avengers were able to leave in phase a planet that was going to them which missile. In this sixth volume we will see how the Avengers reaffirm that their help will reach wherever they are required.

The story of this volume (can contain SPOILERS) It would begin with a small adventure in which Cannonball and Sunspot would try to recover the genetic map of Hulk from the hands of I.M.A, although with not entirely pleasant results. Later, Maria Hill would ask Steve Rogers to join and for The Avengers to act worldwide, which he agrees to, but with conditions. Thus, before the first catastrophes, Captain America sends three teams to the key points: Pegadora, Cannonball and Star Spot to the "grandiose" I.M.A (Barbuda); Black Widow, Falcon, Wolverine and Shang-Chi to Madripur where the anarchy spreads and Gorgon plans to wake up a dragon; and to Star Mark, Hawkeye, Spider-Woman and Night Mask to Italy, where they end up in the City of the Dead. In the first plot, the Avengers would end up discovering that they get technology from the future, so they would have to cut off their supply, while the second team would need very special help along with a special team to have a fair fight. Finally, in the third plot, the small group of Avengers would have to resort to another small group of heroes and a mystic to end a Sorceress who sends the dead, but nothing would be easy, neither in Italy, nor in Madripur, nor on the island of IMA

In general, we are facing a fantastic, broad, fun and excellent story in which we see how The Avengers demonstrate that they are not only heroes who can act in New York, but can go anywhere in the world to help all those in need that require the salvation of avengers. Therefore, Nick Spencer together with the help of Hickman take different frames and intermingle them in such a way that they all end up meeting at the same point and in the same conclusion that we end up seeing on the final page of this volume. Now, it is true that opening three fronts at once and skipping between numbers can cause the reader to lose a little or get dizzy from so much jump instead of going from one plot to another. Thus, What is undoubtedly a very positive point to show the “World” part of these Avengers, can be a negative point “in execution” for other readers according to tastes or according to how they decide to take the reading, whether to do a marathon or read little by little. However, the three stories they tell us here, both the unexpected “grandiosity” of IMA – or Barbuda -, the Madripur dragon and the kingdom of ghosts in Italy are pretty good and, as we said at the beginning, they are fun and entertaining and will delight many Avengers fans. Nevertheless, I would not have labeled the volume as "The Avengers of Hickman" having been a co-writer of a few numbers, since the scriptwriter of most of the numbers was Spencer, which takes away some merit from his great work.

As for the characters, The Avengers are usually divided here into three teams to try to cover all the disasters that occur around the world: Being Pegadora, Mancha Solar and Cannonball those who take the first step within the "grandiose" I.M.A. -with a small comedy involved in this picturesque group-; Falcon, Shang-Chi, Black Widow and Wolverine in Madripur – cooperating all together except the expert in kung fu; Spider-Woman, Star Mark, Hawkeye and Night Mask in Italy for the sudden disappearance of people – whose group sees the spiritual as odd, especially in Star Mark. TAll these groups of protagonists have a good role to play and a great role that makes them important to most of them, which is an achievement, taking into account the number of characters that exist, apart from accommodating Thor, Captain Marvel , Hyperion and Eden. On the other hand, among the villains we can count on the new version of I.M.A. who wants to convert everything and destroy if they oppose his vision, for they have seen a future; Gorgon and the dragon of Madripur that will destroy everything in its path; Y an evil charismatic sorceress who seeks to reign in the world of the living using the soul of the dead. However, it should also be noted that there are two groups – of which we do not want to do spoilers – that end up surprising enough for their stories and their effectiveness in combat.

On rhythm, most of the numbers are quite active, although there are also more relaxed ones loaded with a large number of information to which the reader must pay attention if he does not want to lose the thread of the three stories that Spencer tries to tell us.

About The edition, we find a hardcover volume of excellent quality in terms of binding, treatment, paper, material and printing in the fourteen numbers of the first American volume of Avengers World, so no fan will be disappointed with your purchase. On the other hand, at the end of the same volume we will have at our disposal a gallery of totally incredible covers.

On an artistic level, in this volume we have an quartet of artists quite excellent each of them within their style, but, apart from the work of Rags Morales and Raffaele Ienco being good; most of the volume focuses on the drawings and strokes of the artists Stefano Caselli and Marco Checchetto that give us a realistic and totally incredible drawing, dynamic and capable of taking the hiccups in most of the volume for the details in which they seek focus on both character designs and backgrounds. Now, despite the fact that there are vignettes and pages that remain etched on fire, the last one is perhaps the best of all the volume for the work involved and what it represents.

In short, I consider that we are facing a volume that is a change for the Avengers thanks to their conversation with Maria Hill and that makes them the most heroic characters on the planet, not only in New York.

You can purchase “Marvel Now! Deluxe The Avengers of Jonathan Hickman, no. 6: World Avengers ” here.