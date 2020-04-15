 Marvel Now! Deluxe. Iron Man by Kieron Gillen, no. 3: Mandarin's rings

Share it:

After a tremendous space adventure with Registrar 451 where he knew the secret of his origin and that he had a secret brother named Arno Starkthey both tried to build a futuristic city called Troy about what was once the city of Mandarin. However, and despite the fact that both gave their best efforts, the city was constantly attacked by subjects wearing the Mandarin's rings, which forced Tony Stark to give up being the one to lead the city to progress and leave everything to his brother. Meanwhile, Malekith took three rings.

The story of this tome would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with an Annual in which Iron Man would try to reason with Udarnik to ask for his help and build a city in space and remove the Phlogiston from his body. Udarnik ended up helping him and Arno got crew while Pepper started a relationship with Marc. Now, taking up the action of the rings, Malekith stole the ring from Mandarin Eight in front of Tony Stark, and Iron Man was forced to travel to the Dark Elf Kingdom to try to get the rings back. At first he tried without iron armor and almost didn't come out alive from the encounter, but when Malekith discovered the secret of his origin, Tony wore iron armor and retrieved all the rings he had except for one that Malekith took from Sire. At that time, the other bearers attacked Malekith and the dark elf promised Iron Man to give him the ring if he prevented them from going after him, something he accepted. With the rings in her hand, she returned to Earth and put them safely away. Planning to get the rest, Arno and Tony attacked the Mandarin City underground with Abigail, and Shevaun, neutralizing all the bearers one by one. With all the rings, Tony and Arno would solve the problem by calling the Rigelians. Later, and as a tie-in with Original Sin, Tony and Bruce's memories were mixed and they remembered their past, which left them in a panic, as Tony remembered that he had touched the Gamma Ray bomb and Banner was seeking revenge as the Hulk, But that would not be the whole story, since Tony would discover it little by little.

In general, we are a pretty epic tome, fun to read, and it even gets to the point of horror in its final moments when we get to the Original Sin tie-in story and the Hulk's chase against Iron Man. This saga of the rings of the Mandarin, which begins a little earlier in the previous volume, is very well built and has many points in its favor -that we will avoid spoiling- that makes your reading feel totally passionate and that the reader is totally immersed in it and is unable to drop the tome until you see how Tony Stark deals with all the ring bearers and ends this plot without being too damaged by the possible effects or attacks. On the other hand, If the Mandarin Ring Saga is fantastic for the ongoing fight for the rings, Original Sin's tie-in plot is tremendously exciting as well as chilling for how Mark Waid and Kieron Gillen convey the terror about whether Tony Stark will survive the Hulk's wrath and whether what he did ended up happening or what actually happened.

As for the characters, Tony Stark is totally determined to retrieve the rings of the Mandarin knowing the complete power that they can liberate and, also, they all go against it. On the other hand, here we see another very dark part of it and it's the anger against the dark elves, especially against Malekith after spreading his secret among the elves, which makes him as cruel as possible to them. Now, once everything is finished and entering the tie-in, Tony becomes very broken as soon as he recovers his memory from what happened in Original Sin, even looking for evidence that he did not. Instead, Bruce Banner searched the evidence and becomes wildly furious to the point of letting the Hulk handle Tony Stark.. On the other hand, Shevaun tries to help Tony when it comes to magic everything he can, like moving him to the realm of the dark elves. Abigail is hard to convince, but after the arguments of the Stark brothers she agrees to join the fight against the ring bearers instead of simply remaining as a spectator. Arno Stark in principle has a secondary role and talks a lot with Abigail about her feelings, her relationship with Tony, Troy, her ambitions … until he ends up acting later to help against ring bearers. Speaking of villains already, Malekith takes center stage trying to steal the Mandarin's rings that he can and tries to give them a use, but the fight against Iron Man and his iron and the fear towards the set of bearers made Malekith show another face not so charismatic and convinced of being a winner. By last, the other ring bearers try to ally for a common goal, but at the moment of truth they did not just get along well when it came to battling, at least against much more intellectual rivals.

On rhythm, Kieron Gillen transmits a more or less accelerated rhythm, after a balanced annual, due to the constant urgency to get the Mandarin rings before Malekith or other bearers get the rings and do the worst. On the other hand, along with Mark Waid the plot continues to grow from its first issue to the final climax where the true revelation of the story between the Hulk and Tony Stark is discovered.

About The edition, we are in front of a hardcover volume with an incredible binding and good quality pages that compiles the numbers 23 to 28 Americans of volume 5 of Iron Man, the first Annual of volume 5 and Original Sin vol 1. with numbers 3.1 to 3.4. Furthermore, as Additional features We have different alternative covers and sketches of the pages.

On an artistic level, this time we have a lot of artists who bring their unmistakable style to this volume, such as Álvaro Martínez, Agustín Padilla, Marcos Marz, Luke Ross -who is in charge of a large part of the volume in general, although he relies on other artists in other chapters-, Joe Bennett, Cliff Richards, Derlis Santacruz and the unforgettable Mark Bagley which helps in the Original Sin tie-in collection.

In short, I consider that we are before a splendid tome that will delight every reader looking for unparalleled fun and action in which the protagonist stands out to villains for his intellect and, sometimes, for his character.

You can purchase “Marvel Now! Deluxe. Iron Man by Kieron Gillen, no. 3: The rings of the Mandarin ” here.