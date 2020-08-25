Marvel, new updates on Ant-Man 3: here are the details!

Share it:

The third cinematic chapter of Ant-Man is one of those projects that will soon arrive on the Marvel calendar but which still does not have a release date officially confirmed by Kevin Feige and co. Nonetheless, director Peyton Reed provided interesting updates regarding the film’s making.

A small update, in fact, comes right from the mouth of the director of the first two films, also confirmed for the next chapter. Through his official Twitter account, Peyton Reed answered a question from a fan, who asked him about the making of Ant-Man 3. “How is preparation for Ant-Man 3 progressing?“, was the question, with the director following:”It is going well“.

Although there was no mention of the third film with Paul Rudd before, a recent report indicated that Ant-Man 3 could be shot starting in the summer of 2021, indicating a possible release window sometime between 2022 and 2021. 2023. Recall that Ant-Man 3 is currently out of the calendar of the releases confirmed by Marvel and Kevin Feige, but the latter had expressed interest in returning to the world of Scott Lang as soon as possible.

During a recent interview with Variety, Chris Evans asked Paul Rudd what is going to happen with Ant-Man 3 and if the production had been confirmed: “That’s the idea. I don’t know what I should say or not say but with this quarantine who can say they know anything now?“answered Rudd.

Recall that the next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Black Widow, next November 6. Meanwhile, Disney will release the remake of Mulan directly on Disney +, but at an increased price that will be added to the monthly pass. Choose the same strategy for Black Widow?