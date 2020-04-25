Marvel: New dates for Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4 and A new universe 2

Share it:

The Angels.- Hollywood studios are considering more release dates as a result of the coronavirus, including the sequels to "Doctor Strange," "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Into the Spider-Verse."

On Friday night, both Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. announced updated theatrical release schedules that significantly delay some of their superhero movies.

Benedict Cumberbatch poses for photographers upon arrival at the "Doctor Strange" movie launch event in London / AP



"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" Marvel, the sequel to the 2016 movie Benedict Cumberbatch, has been delayed since November 2021. until March 2022.

Sony said its live-action Spider-Man, the third in the Tom Holland series, is being delayed from July 2021 to November 2021. The animated sequel to "Spider-Verse" it is now dated October 2022, from its original release of April 2022.

Efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus have led to the closure of productions, leading to a ripple effect on the meticulously planned theatrical release schedule until 2022.

But not all of the changes announced Friday were delays. Disney said that "Thor: Love and Thunder", that will make Natalie Portman take the hammer, it will be delayed a week until February 11, 2022.

