Marvel may have taken control of the rights of Hulk and Namor

January 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Marvel Studios has been fighting for some time for possession of the rights of Hulk and Namor. Although Disney can use the alter ego of Bruce Banner For any of his films, he has never been able to channel himself in a feature film of the character alone for economic reasons.

According to the MCU Cosmic website, a rumor suggests that Marvel has gained full control of the rights of Hulk and Namor, formerly belonging to Universal.

The website suggests that the chances of watching a solo movie of Namor are slim due to the success of Aquaman, but is a character that would fit very good as a villain and possible Avenger.

Also, if this is true, it would explain why Kevin Feige, president and creative director of Marvel Studios, invited Mark Ruffalo some time ago to present his ideas for The Hulk. Feige also stated that all the "chess pieces" were perfectly placed to continue the succession of events of Avengers: Endgame.

We would have to wait for some kind of official confirmation from Marvel studios, but if this information turns out to be true, we can see the expected Hulk movie alone, although we hope it is not Professor Hulk.

