Marvel makes fun of DC Comics with the new issue of Deadpool: The End

Deadpool is face to face with death in the new comic that stars him. But the irreverent mercenary certainly does not miss opportunities to make fun of friends and rivals in a triumph of meta jokes. The Marvel Comics character takes advantage of the first issue of Deadpool: The End to comment on one of the latest fashions.

DC Comics recently staged a film that won over audiences and critics and is nominated for several Academy Awards. The Joker with Joaquin Phoenix has become especially known for some iconic memes and scenes, such as the one where the character dances in the bathroom.

This scene is called up by Deadpool: The End number 1 of Joe Kelly, Mike Hawthorne, Ruth Redmond and Victor Olazaba. On the first page of a short story, Deadpool stands on a roof with the Avengers where the mercenary is represented similarly to the Batman who laughs. For Kelly, that's not enough make fun of DC Comics in this way, because one of the characters' jokes is "We live in a society … and I can dance in the bathroom as much as I want".

The citation to the Joker film is clear, showing how much the authors exploit Deadpool to make fun of anyone. At the bottom you can find the page with the offending cartoon.