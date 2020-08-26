Marvel Legends Avengers: GameStop opens pre-orders for Action Figures

Share it:

Are you anxiously awaiting the launch of Marvel’s Avengers? If you’re a big fan of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, then you’ll be happy to hear that GameStop has opened pre-orders for action figure from the Marvel Legends Avengers series, which will accompany the release of the game on September 4th.

On the official GameStop website it is already possible to book eight action figures from the Marvel Legends Avengers series. The figurines of Captain America, Iron Man, Mar-Vell, Ms. Marvel, Mach-I, The Boss and Rage can all be pre-ordered for the price of 24.99 euros. To these he goes to join Outback Hulk, an absolute GameStop exclusive proposed at the price of 39.98 euros.

Marvel Legends Avengers

We point out that in each of the packages of Iron Man, Mar-Vell, Ms. Marvel, Mach-I, The Boss and Rage is included a piece to compose the action figure of Abomination. The Cap figurine is instead paired with the inevitable vibranium shield. Information and images can be found on the official GameStop website.