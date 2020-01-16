Marvel interrupts filming of its next series due to earthquakes in Puerto Rico

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Marvel superhero franchise had to interrupt the filming of its future series “The Falcon & The Winter Soldier” because of the earthquakes that recently hit Puerto Rico, as the production was scheduled to settle for several weeks on the island.

Although the filming in Puerto Rico has been canceled, filming will continue in other locations although with a new release date to be determined due to delays, media outlets specialized in the audiovisual industry reported.

Several earthquakes have shaken the island of Puerto Rico in recent weeks, including a serious one on January 7 with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Ritcher scale, which resulted in a death, and a second of 5.9 January 11

Both the cast of the series and the rest of the team planned to land tomorrow to start work.

"The Falcon & The Winter Soldier” will be one of the series that Marvel prepares for the Disney + streaming platform.

The plot will follow several events after the events in "Avengers: Endgame", the end of the saga "Avengers" that became in 2019 the highest grossing film in history.

Both "Falcon" and "Winter Soldier" have already appeared as secondary characters in that film and now their performers Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will repeat their role in the series, which will also feature Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell

For his part, in Puerto Rico, the Secretary of State, Elmer Román, reported Tuesday that the total number of refugees due to the earthquakes that have shaken the Caribbean island for days has stood at 8,460.

Román said that already 99% of the subscribers of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) have electric service, while 98.7 percent of the clients are the Water and Sewer Authority have water.

Regarding traffic, there are four roads closed due to structural damage suffered due to the tremors that have been registered in Puerto Rico since last December 28.