Entertainment

Marvel indefinitely delays the Hawkeye series, according to reports

January 12, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The return of Hawkeye to UCM was going to come from the hand of Dinsey + the next summer. However, a new report has appeared that suggests that Marvel Studios has delayed the series that was going to be starring Jeremy Renner.

The news comes from the Murphy's Multiverse website, where Charles Murphy exposes the details about this report in which it is not mentioned how long the falcon-eye delay will last. The studio wants that Hailee Steinfeld star in the series given its popularity, but its busy schedule is a major obstacle to it.

Hawkeye was announced for Disney + by himself Kevin Feige, president and creative director of Marvel Studios, during the San Diego Comic-Con last summer. Renner himself was present during that conference to boost the announcement of the series.

The actor debuted in this role in Thor and consolidated his fame thanks to The Avengers Y Captain America: Winter Soldier. Other series that Marvel currently has in development for Disney + are Loki, Wandavisión and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

READ:  Jon Favreau on Baby Yoda and the Jedi Master

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.