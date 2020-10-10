Marvel: In the Marvel Puzzle Quest video game, Deadpool plays the role of Ghost Rider

The mobile game, Marvel Puzzle Quest, revealed the existence of a new original character coming soon: Deadpool (Spirit of Vengeance). A rare 5-star character, this version of the Chatty Mercenary fused with Ghost Rider has created a totally new Wade Wilson.

The official description in the character’s biography reads: “Deadpool was hired to take out a very popular taco salesman. When he arrives on the scene to do his job, he’s been hooked by their delicious Tex-Mex “Hellfire”, and decides to spare him. Just then, the mysterious client enters the scene: Mephisto“.

Go on: “Thanks to Mephisto’s Hellfire chili, the vendor was either huge or successful, and celebrated by donating free food to the community. But his charity was not part of the deal, the price had to be paid. In anger at Deadpool’s mercy, Mephisto will force him to face the Spirit of Vengeance. Now he fires flames and delivers punishments along with his fellow Ghost Riders (this they do, when they’re not riding)“.

This version of Deadpool e Ghost Rider is just one of many interpretations of the classic Marvel character, created exclusively for the video game Marvel Puzzle Quest, but fans are hoping to see it in the pages of Marvel Comics. Previously, Marvel Puzzle Quest created Captain America in Peggy Carter’s version, which will appear in Marvel’s Exiles and will also see a feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maybe there is a chance!

The Deadpool Spirit of Vengeance variant will be part of Marvel Puzzle Quest’s anniversary events to celebrate the title’s seven years. Some of the abilities in the game will include: Tacos Diablos, Disgrace-adilla, Burritonement, and Fajitality.

Do you play Marvel Puzzle Quest? What do you think of this version of Deadpool? If you are a Deadpool fan, we recommend that you read the latest news on the new Deadpool coming soon!