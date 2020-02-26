Marvel, his best songs – UCM musical songs

The gigantic franchise that Marvel studios Y Disney They have been developing is one of the greatest commercial successes in history, but not everything has been successful, or at least not as resounding as the box office results and the high press and amateur notes could make us believe.
And, if we pay attention to their original soundtracks, and there are already twenty-three films to put their hands on, it is striking the inability to study to achieve recognizable melodies beyond specific moments of lucidity of Alan Silvestri.
But we are not here to amend the flat to UCM which, incidentally, includes glorious exceptions such as the work of Michael Giacchino for the adventures of ‘Spider-man’, The compositions of Mark Mothersbaugh for 'Thor: Ragnarok’And the Oscar-winning work of Ludwig Göransson for 'Black panther’.
Today, what we have to do is focus on those moments in which a great song recognized by everyone manages to take over a scene and return to our playlists. How James gunn, that leaning minimally on Tyler Bates Create your own compilations, we will review the essential hits of the Marvelita party, always taking into account that they really help to make the scene that lead in something really memorable.
10. ‘Opps’ by Vince Staples with Yugen Blakrok and Kendrick Lamar
‘Black Panther’ (Ryan Coogler, 2018)
The African sounds of the soundtrack of Ludwig Göransson join the African-American culture thanks to this collaboration of Vince Staples with Yugen Blakrok and Kendrick Lamar that surrounds the elegant and comical night chase.
De Lamar, and SZA, is also the brilliant ‘All the Stars’ that closes the movie, but we will try not to fall into the trap of credit title songs.
9. ‘I've Got No Strings’ by Leigh Harline and Ned Washington
‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (Joss Whedon, 2015)
More than a specific moment, what the 'I've Got No Strings' of' Pinocchio '(Ben Sharpsteen, Hamilton Luske, 1940) achieves is becoming a sort of leitmotiv for the very villain of' Avengers: The Age of Ultron '. This was achieved using the song as the main theme since the film presented its first footage, at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2014, until it sneaked in several moments of the final cut. Like a virus, the song ends up being part of the movie without doing it absolutely.
8. oked Hooked on a Feeling ’by Blue Swede
‘Guardians of the galaxy’ (James Gunn, 2014)
First incursion of the selection of James Gunn, and certainly not the last. In addition to being a scare ball, Blue Swede's 'Hooked on a Feeling' appears shortly after the group's formation and serves as a perfect example to explain the difference between using music in a diegetic way (we hear it from the headphones, it is part of fiction) and extradiegetic (characters do not listen to it, only part of the assembly).
7. Will I Will Always Love You ’by Whitney Houston
‘Spider-Man: Away from home’ (Jon Watts, 2019)
Here we like nonsense and, if they come adorned with a wonderful idea that sums up in a minute everything you need to know about ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be able to have fun without worries with ’Spider-Man: Away from home’, much better.
6. Been It's Been a Long, Long Time ’by Harry James and Kitty Kallen
‘Avengers: Endgame’ (Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019)
Capi and Peggy deserved their dance and, thanks to Harry James and Kitty Kallen, it becomes their true story. One we do not see, but a story after all.
5. ‘The Chain’ by Fleetwood Mac
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (James Gunn, 2017)
When Star-Lord, Gamora and Drax separate from Rocket and Groot, the group is in danger. Luckily, and surely under the influence of this wonder of Fleetwood Mac, they manage to reach the end without breaking the chain.
Another sample of how well the 60s and 70s are left to Marvel mounts. Mr. Traffic's Dear Mr. Fantasy ’after the pr Avengers: Endgame’ prologue could be on this list.
4. ‘Mr. Blue Sky ’by Electric Light Orchestra
3. ‘Iron Man’ by Black Sabbath
‘Iron Man’ (Jon Favreau, 2008)
Okay, we had said we weren't going to fall for using the songs of the credit titles but, fuck, it's the fucking ‘Iron Man’ from Black Sabbath right after seeing Tony revealing his identity.
If you're still not worth it, we will point to the 'Back in Black' of AC / DC which, in addition to opening the film (and becoming the group the character plays), returns to sound in 'Spider-Man: Away from home ', with millennial joke included.
2. bone Come and Get Your Love ’by Redbone
Extra: ‘Guardians' Inferno’ by The Sneepers and David Hasselhoff
This wonderful bonus of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ may be the first original song of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, as such, deserves our love.
1. ‘Immigrant Song’ by Led Zeppelin
‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (Taika Waititi, 2017)
"We come from the land of ice and snow, from the midnight sun, where the hot springs flow. Hammer of gods, let's take our ships to new lands to fight the horde, and sing and cry. Valhalla, I'm coming!”If Robert Plant and Taika have not been left for a drink, they should.
A similar idea could be enjoyed in Marvel Captain Marvel ’(Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, 2019) with‘ Just a Girl ’by No Doubt, but Led Zeppelin’s epicity has been imposed.
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
