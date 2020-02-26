Marvel, his best songs – UCM musical songs

Share it:

The gigantic franchise that Marvel studios Y Disney They have been developing is one of the greatest commercial successes in history, but not everything has been successful, or at least not as resounding as the box office results and the high press and amateur notes could make us believe.

And, if we pay attention to their original soundtracks, and there are already twenty-three films to put their hands on, it is striking the inability to study to achieve recognizable melodies beyond specific moments of lucidity of Alan Silvestri.

But we are not here to amend the flat to UCM which, incidentally, includes glorious exceptions such as the work of Michael Giacchino for the adventures of ‘Spider-man’, The compositions of Mark Mothersbaugh for 'Thor: Ragnarok’And the Oscar-winning work of Ludwig Göransson for 'Black panther’.

Today, what we have to do is focus on those moments in which a great song recognized by everyone manages to take over a scene and return to our playlists. How James gunn, that leaning minimally on Tyler Bates Create your own compilations, we will review the essential hits of the Marvelita party, always taking into account that they really help to make the scene that lead in something really memorable.