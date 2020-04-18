Marvel hid a heartbreaking detail about Iron Man and Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame

Share it:

The ending of Avengers: Endgame left us with one of the most emotional scenes in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The tragic sacrifice of Hombre de Hierro supposed the loss of the hero who started the entire series of movies Marvel studios, in addition to one of the most beloved characters in the entire franchise.

We already know that Endgame hides many more secrets than we could appreciate at a glance, it is a film that will never cease to amaze us and whose success has not been overlooked in the history of cinema. So fans are always investigating every scene on the tape to find new references, like the one brought to us today by Twitter user Emily, an Iron Man fan.

As he tells us, in Avengers: Endgame we overlook a heartbreaking moment in which we discover that Pepper Potts you have to face the daily mail of fans of Tony Stark, even after his death.

The publication shows us the exact moment in which we saw this situation, with images of the character of Gwyneth Paltrow, who is excited to see the letters of the fans of Iron Man.

"Someone just reminded me that after Tony died, Pepper had to keep dealing with Iron Man fan letters, and now I'm sad," Emily said on Twitter.

Probably many have already realized this detail, but the truth is that, in the emotional climax of the film, it is difficult to appreciate this type of gesture. Hombre de Hierro He has starred in another important moment these days, since we have also recently remembered the double of Robert Downey Jr. in CGI used in Iron Man 3.