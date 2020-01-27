Marvel grants Doctor Strange an Iron Man armor

Share it:

Attention. Below you can find spoilers of the comic Savage Avengers # 9 by Gerry Duggan, Patrick Zircher and Java Tartaglia

Although at the end of 2019 a news came to light that revealed the possibility that Doctor Strange could have worn an Iron Man armor in Avengers: Infinity War, what we come to show today is completely different. Is not a "what would have happened", but a "what has happened". In other words, Marvel He has given his own Iron Man style armor to the character. Through the comics, of course.

The fact is that, Conan's return to the Marvel Comics universe has also meant the return of one of Conan's old enemies, the sorcerer Kulan Gath. And to defeat him, Conan must join other Marvel heroes. After the battle, Conan takes the amulet of power from Gath, an arcane device so powerful, that it ends up attracting the presence of Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom.

In short, Gath is behind everything, and in the end Doctor Strange (who is poisoned) and Doctor Doom have to team up to defeat him again. And that is where the transformation of the first takes place thanks to a missile of the second. This, lands in the chamber where the battle takes place and opens to reveal that an autonomous armor emerges from within. The armor is wrapped around Strange and applies an antivenom to the sorcerer. When Strange regains his strength, he stands as the iron wizard.

Marvel image.

Also, as Marvel fans will have appreciated, this armor is the same Iron Man armor that Doctor Doom used during a period when he was trying to make up for his life as a villain replacing Iron Man after Tony's death Stark

Source: Comicbook