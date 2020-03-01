 Marvel Future Revolution, the open-world multiplayer mobile RPG

Share it:

The C2E2 has left us the announcement of a new Marvel video game for mobile phones – for the moment exclusive to these devices. Generally we leave this type of games outside the theme of the blog but in this specific case we have seen it interesting to bring it ambitious project.

Marvel and Netmarble have revealed the game “Marvel Future Evolution”, which is presented as a multiplayer title in the purest RPG style with the great feature that it will be a open world. We are facing the first mobile game with these features.

The game will put us in the shoes of different Marvel superheroes, but to fit within the idea of ​​multiplayer, and therefore there are several versions of the same hero, the plot is presented as the collision of different worlds / realities in the multiverse causing heroes of different realities to join forces to stop, likewise, villains of multiple realities. Even more interesting is to know that the game will not only take place on Earth, but that its ambition is to take them to other planets such as the well-known Xandar or Sakaar location.

We already have available the first glimpses of the game, not only with that trailer that puts us in a situation, but also with a video dedicated to the protagonist superheroes that we can control, which for the moment are limited to only four: Captain America, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel, with the promise that more will come; and another dedicated to villains: Red Skull, Barón Mordo, M.O.D.O.K. and the Red Elf.

Another important component to highlight is the personalization, which will allow us to decide how we want our hero to look, as you can see in the following video:

