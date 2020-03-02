Marvel Future Revolution is Netmarble's new open-world RPG

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Netmarble studio has once again teamed up with Marvel Games to bring to mobile another ambitious video game starring the heroes and villains of comics, movies and series. This time it is about Marvel Future Revolution and we talk about an open world RPG.

The title has been defined as the first open-world RPG of the mobile license and the iOS and Android application stores will be launched on a date yet to be determined after being presented within the framework of the PAX East.

Some of the most iconic Marvel heroes will meet in this game and we can control them. All thanks to an event known as La Convergencia, defined as "a multi-universal catastrophe where the Lands are close to colliding with each other".

At the moment the presence of Captain Marvel, Captain America Doctor Strange and Spider-Man as characters to control has been confirmed. It is expected that many more will be announced before the premiere and that many others will arrive in the following months.

This study also created Future Fight and it is expected that with this premise they present we will see original desasaplands and all kinds of unpublished aspects for heroes. At the moment we have seen the Spider-Punk in the presentation video, among other details that those most attached to Marvel will undoubtedly receive with joy.

The project has been presented as a triple AAA for mobile phones and it is that the ambition that seems to be behind can result in an adventure worth exploring if the payments in the application are not too aggressive.

We hope to know many more details of this promising Marvel video game soon, which this year will be the second to be released, with Marvel's Avengers for consoles and computers also pending.