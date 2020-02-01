Marvel Future Avengers: the anime on the Avengers finally arrives in the west on Dinsey +

Share it:

The world Marvel it is an imposing, world-wide culture, with numerous titles that have made US heroes real icons. Yet, in the gigantic schedule of the American giant there is an animated series that not many people know, that is Marvel Future Avengers, dedicated to the heirs of the Avengers.

Studio Madhouse has the heroes of comics very much at heart, to the point that it has been in charge of multiple jobs for the company, making important collaboration agreements. Either way, the Marvel Future Agents anime, which currently has two seasons, has never had the opportunity to debut outside the Rising Sun, due to a series of contractual constraints.

However, things are finally about to change. The landing of Dinsey + in the streaming on-demand market it has changed the cards on the table, above all thanks to the sheer size of the franchises that make up the catalog of Mickey's empire. The colossus, in fact, has announced that the anime will arrive on the portal starting from the month of February, an opportunity not to be missed to recover an unusual and peculiar story.

For those unfamiliar with the plot of Marvel Future Agents, the story tells the story of Makoto and his two friends, Adi and Kuroe, who after acquiring extraordinary powers due to genetic manipulation joined as apprentices to the famous Avengers. The team, therefore, will have the task of defeating the bad guys under the extraordinary supervision of heroes of the caliber of Iron Man and Captain America.