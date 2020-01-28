Marvel for Beginners – Marvel Cinematic Universe Guide

Share it:

We are the first to admit that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost incomprehensibly huge. There are 23 movies with hundreds of characters that travel through time and dimensions. It's hard to keep track of who loves who, who hates who, who killed who and who has come back from death, past or future.

And then there are the aliens. So yes, it is a lot.

This has facilitated the appearance of many UCM guides but, sometimes, there are so many details that it is easy to miss and, if you have trouble remembering characters that have multiple names, it is even more difficult to keep track of what is happening.

Here we will adopt a more practical approach to address the complete UCM.

What have I missed?

Let's start on Earth, in the twentieth century.

In addition to agencies such as MI6 and the CIA, there is also S.H.I.E.L.D., an acronym for the Approved Intelligence, Espionage, Logistics, and Defense System. We were introduced for the first time, and to UCM in general, in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’.

In the movie, a skinny little boy from New York receives an experimental super soldier serum. As a result, Rogers transforms into a superhero: Captain America. He fights on the allied side of the war with his friend Bucky Barnes and agent Peggy Carter, but in the end he sacrifices himself to stop a massive attack by Hydra (a Nazi team whose technology is driven by a mysterious intergalactic thing called the Teseract).

The Capi crashes the plane loaded with missiles, along with the teseracto, in the Arctic. Engineer Howard Stark finds the tesreact but not Steve, and believes he has died. (Obviously it is not, and is later found and thawed at the beginning of the 21st century, where he works alongside the augmented military Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon).

The Avengers arrive

In 1994, a mid-level SHIELD agent named Nick Furia (played by Samuel L. Jackson, before the eye patch) runs into an alien invasion when he and his colleague, Phil Coulson, investigate the forced landing of a woman Blonde from outer space.

This blonde woman is Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), a human being who has been living in space and has acquired alien super powers. She joins Fury and the alien refugees called Skrulls to defeat the attacking aliens, the Kree.

These events make Furia (who now has an eye patch!) Create a special branch of SHIELD that he calls The Avenging Initiative to locate other superheroes like Danvers.

Over time, SHIELD also acquires the help of people like Tony Stark, grandson of Howard Stark (with whom Captain America worked, remember), and creates the Iron Man suit that allows him to have superhuman powers, Thor (the Norse god who He is temporarily exiled to Earth and he likes to be here), Bruce Banner (Hulk), Clint Barton (Hawkeye) and Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow).

In the Battle of New York, the Avengers defeat a whole fleet of aliens that attack the city (led by Thor's mischievous brother, Loki). Years later, they assault a Hydra facility in Sokovia (a fictional country in Eastern Europe) and encounter two test subjects: Wanda and Pietro, also known as Scarlet Witch and Mercury.

This time the threat comes from the arrogance of Tony Stark. His Ultron computer system becomes sensitive and believes he must eliminate humanity to save the Earth. The battle also does not run smoothly, since Wanda makes the group fight each other. In the end, the city is destroyed and the Avengers enter the blacklist of the authority figures of the world government.

To infinity and beyond

To infinity and beyond

The Gems of Infinity come into play here. It turns out that Ultron's entire plot was devised by the alien warlord Thanos. Disappointed by the results of his plan, he decides to take care of the matter personally.

But the universe is vast and, while all this is happening, a young human named Peter Quill, also known as Star Lord, is kidnapped by space pirates and travels through the galaxy, discovering its half-celestial roots (which briefly makes him superpowerful). You also have Spider-Man as his own, Doctor Strange who discovers magic and harnesses his powers, and Black Panther, a prince who presents Wakanda's super advanced technology to the world.

Thanos (who has two now estranged adopted daughters called Nebula and Gamora) is collecting the Gems of the Infinite to eliminate half of all life in the universe because … he is a bad guy, that's why.

Although they do their best, the Avengers cannot stop him and he kills with a snap of his jeweled gauntlet halfway through life in the universe. Obviously, this includes some of the heroes, such as Peter Parker (Spider-Man), Stephen Strange (Doctor Strange), T'challa (Black Panther), Peter Quill (Star-Lord), Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and Nick Fury , among others.

Angry, the surviving Avengers track Thanos and kill him, but this brings no one back. Five years after the deadly click, the world has been decimated by loss and the Avengers are no exception. But from despair comes the genius, and together they discover how to travel in time to steal the Gems of Infinity and use them to undo the click.

It works, but not without sacrifice. Black Widow sacrifices herself to obtain the Soul Gem and the good of Iron Man dies using the gems to eliminate Thanos and his minions from existence.

Others died less dramatically, such as Loki and Gamora, whom Thanos sacrificed to obtain the Soul Gem. But wait, we hear you cry: isn't Gamora alive?

Do you remember when we mentioned time travel? Yes. The Gamora we see at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is the Gamora of the past, which traveled to this day (which at UCM is 2024), so it has no knowledge of its future relations with the Avengers.

After Tony Stark's funeral, Thor makes Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) the ruler of New Asgard (his house was destroyed) while joining the gang of Peter Quill, the guardians of the galaxy.

To prevent time from branching into different realities, Captain America travels in time to replace the gems he and his fellow Avengers "borrowed." While in the past, he decides to stay, living his life with Peggy Carter.

But thanks to magical temporary adventures, an elderly Steve appears on a bench at the final moment of Endgame, apparently only a few seconds after he left, to pass the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson (Falcon).

That's where we are now. The next film is ‘Black Widow’, which takes place in the past and will complete some of Natasha’s background; Do not worry, it will not change what has already happened … we believe.

'Black Widow' has a release date in Spain on April 30.