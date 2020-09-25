Marvel fans will go wild

According to new rumors, the works for Moon Knight, the new series Marvel Studios which will debut on Disney+, go great with the choice of the protagonist and two other main characters.

Various ‘deep throats’ of the web have whispered that the part of protagonist Mark Spector would have already been cast and Marvel Studios would be just waiting for the right moment to make it public, a bit like what happened recently with She-Hulk and Tatiana Maslany.

Additionally, The Direct also reports that Marvel would be looking to build the supporting cast, and specifically it would be moving in the direction of Jean-Paul DuChamp and Marlene Alraune: for the uninitiated, the first character represents Mark Spector’s best friend and shoulder in the fight against crime, while the second has always been the main romantic interest of the protagonist.

Casting for DuChamp is said to require “a white male between the ages of 20 and 40, good-looking, always overly enthusiastic, less intelligent than the average but still lovable. The actor must be fluent in French.“In the meantime, the one for Marlene signals: “a woman of any ethnicity between 20 and 35 years old: she is good at manipulating, she is able to go from quiet to threatening and friendly in the blink of an eye“.

