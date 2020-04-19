Marvel fan designs Doctor Strange 2 poster starring Scarlet Witch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The couple they make Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch manages to raise passions. Although we haven't been shown enough of both superheroes together on screen, we know that vital scenes starring both have been filmed.

A fan wanted to fuel the potential of this combination by desasaplanding the Doctor Strange poster in the Madness Multiverse starring the mighty Wanda Maximoff. The work comes from the artist @pabloruizzx and from his personal Instagram account. The promotional poster for the film shows us the spectacular Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Doctor Strange, embodied by Benedict Cumberbatch.

In the image we see Strange using the Agamotto's Eye, or what is the same, the Time Stone, while the Scarlet Witch uses its powerful magic. The aura that surrounds the desasapland is really scary, with lilac and green predominating, instead of the red we have seen in the official poster.

"Doctor Strange or Scarlet Witch ?, I want to see this, I'm sure it would be a great combination," said the artist in his post.

On the other hand, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally found its director, Sam Raimi. Many will remember this filmmaker for being the director of the original Spider-Man trilogy.

Regarding the start of production, the health crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has paralyzed most of the filming, so the film maintains its start for June. However, pre-production has already started from home.