 Marvel ends contracts with showrunners Steve Lightfoot and Paul Zbyszewski

The consequences of not being able to work for the coronavirus in the different productions translates into Marvel breaking, or ending prematurely, some of the contracts it had. Among them are showrunners Steve Lightfoot and Paul Zbyszewski.

The reason for this end of contract is due to a force majeure (ie an unforeseeable circumstance that makes it impossible to complete the contract), as has happened in most ERTEs and EREs, and therefore the agreement that united the actors is ended. already studies. It must be specified that in this case, their contracts were directly with Marvel and not with ABC. They assure that these will be the first of an important series of agreements that will come to an end in the industry.

Lightfoot was in charge as showrunner for the series. "The Punisher" from Netflix, until it was canceled after two seasons. Previously, he also worked on the series. "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.". As far as it was known, he was not working on any other Marvel projects.

Zbyszewski for his part is the showrunner of the series "Marvel’s Helstrom, Which is pending release on Hulu. Recall that the production of the first season could be completed on time, before the pandemic, and it is said that Zbyszewski to finish post-production work on “Helstrom”, that is to say, that the series continues and will be released (the question is when).

Obviously the question that arises from here is, Does this jeopardize a potential second season of Helstrom? Not necessarily. The contract has been terminated, but a renewal is always possible, of course a new agreement must be made between both parties, and if this is coupled with the fact that this project comes from the previous stage of Marvel Television, before being under the Marvel umbrella Studios, does not paint a very promising future for the series.

