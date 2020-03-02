 Marvel didn't know that James Gunn was going to do The Suicide Squad when they contacted him again for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3

Share it:

Once again it is time to talk about the movements that the director has had James gunn between the movies of Marvel and DC. Recall that the filmmaker made the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies of Marvel Studios and although he was involved for a third film, which he had already written, the situation was twisted with Walt Disney causing his dismissal from the project. Warner Bros. took advantage of that moment to link him to a DC movie of his choice, which was that sequel / relaunch “The Suicide Squad”. Months later we learned that Disney was hiring Gunn again.

Answering questions from fans on Instagram, Gunn revealed the curiosity that in Disney did not know that James Gunn was involved in a DC movie when they decided to count on him again for Guardians 3. A fan directly asks if he thinks Disney would have given him the opportunity to return to "Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3" if DC had not offered a movie, to which Gunn replies:

I know for certain that they would have done it, since they didn't know anything about ‘Squad’ when they spoke to me for the first time.

Gunn was initially hired to write the script for “The Suicide Squad” in October 2018 to formalize his role as director in January 2019, so it is understood that the conversations between Marvel and James Gunn are

“The Suicide Squad” He has just finished filming as Gunn himself celebrated for his Instagram, along with a message of thanks to the film team. Once you finish working completely on the movie you will start with "Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3", whose script, already finished, will be reviewed again. Its production is scheduled to begin in early 2021, possibly February 2021.