Marvel did not solve a key Iron Man story in Avengers: Endgame

The end of more than a decade of movies. This is how many have defined the history that Marvel studios has raised us since it was released Hombre de Hierro, until we saw its tragic ending in Avengers: Endgame. However, there were some interesting plots that were forgotten.

The ScreenRant news portal echoes an interesting detail. What happened to Tony Stark's revenge for the death of his parents? In Captain America: Civil War, we saw how Iron Man discovers that it was Bucky who killed his parents, Howard and Maria Stark, while still working for HYDRA.

Although the fight against a greater evil, Thanos, made Stark and Rogers they will reconcileAs the two have a conversation in which the billionaire claims not to be spiteful, his confrontation with Bucky appears to have disappeared. In fact, they don't even exchange dialogue before Iron Man's tragic sacrifice.

Although Marvel He could assume that Stark let go of everything that happened in Civil War to face his fate in the latest Avengers movies, it is an important part of his story. The fact that he left that loose end invites us to think that he never forgave Bucky for murdering his parents.

However, there is an opportunity for us to see some sort of resolution to this conflict. If Marvel decides to involve Morgan Stark at UCM, it is possible that some interaction between her and the Winter Soldier gives us to understand the end of the grudges. Recall that Disney + will premiere a series based on the character called Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Is this where we will see Bucky's reconciliation with the Stark family?

Nor can we rule out that, in the future, Marvel itself confesses to having eliminated a scene that contained a minimum sample of complicity between both characters.