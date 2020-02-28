Marvel delays the filming of 'Moon Knight' and changes location

Share it:

It was during the previous D23, held in August, when it was reported that Marvel had also confirmed the development of the series of 'Ms Marvel ', 'She-hulk ' Y 'Moon knight ' for the MCU catalog that will arrive in these next two years to Disney +. There are three highly anticipated titles by the fandom, as all these characters had not yet jumped from the paper to the screen. And although of 'Ms. Marvel 'and' She-Hulk 'yes we have heard something more in recent days because they seem to advance in their production, about' Moon Knight 'had just given more details since then. Now we have received information about this mysterious series, and it is not exactly positive: its production has been delayed three months.

How GWW Disney + picks up the production of this series will begin in the middle of November at the Pinewood Studios in Atlanta (the same place where 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​has already started and where 'Wandavisin', 'Loki' and 'She-Hulk' will). However, this data is not what we were hearing, because it is assumed that fiction was going to start shooting in August at the British headquarters. The reason for the change of scenery and date is unknown.

Even so, the series is virtually unarmed, except for having confirmed that Jeremy Slater ('Umbrella Academy') will exercise showrunner. The actor is still being sought to give life to Marc Spector, the man with dissociative disorders who believes he was resurrected and received powers from the Egyptian god Knoshu. We do not know if this delay in filming will also cause the casting to be slow. We will continue to inform.