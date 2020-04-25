Marvel delays Doctor Strange 2 until 2022 due to coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The current health crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing real havoc in the entertainment industry. Theaters have been forced to close indefinitely, and all the productions that were taking place have been paralyzed. The delays in filming and premieres left us today with the news of the delays of Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: A new universe 2.

The Hollywood Reporter announced a few hours ago that Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse will be delayed four months. The movie of Marvel studios, whose release date was scheduled for November 5, 2021, will hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

On the other hand, Thor: Love and Thunder has slightly advanced its release date, now scheduled for February 11, 2022, one week earlier than expected. This would leave us with up to five films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe by 2022, a year that holds hope for the film industry.

For now, the Marvel movie calendar in 2022 would look like this:

Thor: Love and Thunder – February 11, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022

Black Panther II – May 6, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 – July 8, 2022

Spider-Man: A New Universe – October 7, 2022

On the other hand, we continue to receive news from Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse. The possible cameo of Bruce Campbell In this new Sam Raimi movie, he's freaked out fans, who are already guessing what role he might play.

Benedict Cumberbatch He will return in the role of Doctor Strange, but this time he will delve into the confines of the multiverse, a place where we could get to see alternative versions of some of the most famous Marvel characters.