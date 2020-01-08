Marvel could recover its Netflix heroes this 2020

Share it:

Many of you will remember some of the Marvel series that were exclusive to Netflix and which ended up canceled. A real shame, especially for those who expected to see something related to all those heroes within the UCM. Later, we learned that Marvel would recover them (at least some) for the future. Now, several reports say that will happen this year 2020.

That way, characters from series like Luke Cage, Daredevil, Iron Fist, The Punisher or Jessica Jones could return. In fact, the reports say that Marvel will recover the rights of those characters two years after the cancellation date of each of the series.

And if that ends up being true, it means that Iron Fist would return to the forefront before October 12, 2020, followed by Luke Cage on October 19 and Daredevil on November 29. Those who could go to 2021 are The Punisher and Jessica Jones, by that rule of three.

However, the reports do not make it clear what will happen if Marvel ends up recovering the licenses. And we are not talking about when the new series or movies with these characters would be released, but also if Disney + will recover all the episodes and seasons of the Netflix series.

In addition, there is the added problem of bringing together the actors of each series, in case you want to recover some (for example the fourth season of Daredevil). A notable problem, considering that the contracts of the actors for those series have already expired. And in those cases, if one piece fails, the rest can fail. We will keep you informed.

Source: CBR