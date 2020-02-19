Marvel Could Introduce Us To Red Hulk In Hulka

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Phase 4 of Marvel has started with important absences, because 'Avengers: Endgame' left us without three fundamental heroes of the MCU. Logic is then that the studio is looking for how to fill those gaps with new characters from the comics. For now we know that we will have very interesting incorporations in the series that will come to us throughout this 2020 and 2021 at Disney + (Ms. Marvel, the children of the Scarlet Witch and Vision, the young Kate Bishop …) and now we may have another name to add to this catalog.

It would be about Red Hulk (Red Hulk), whom Marvel would introduce in the MCU taking advantage of the series that he already has confirmed about 'Hulka' – the cousin of Bruce Banner – which will be interpreted by Jennifer Walters and is expected to arrive before the end of 2021. To refresh the memory, we saw this enemy of Hulk without transforming under the body of General 'Thunderbolt' Ross, played by William Hurt. Well, as Geeks Worldwide picks up, the character would be ready to return to the MCU already become the red giant in that series.

As she is expected to jump to feature films, it is presumably that he also does so at the same time. However, some sources suggest that we can see Ross this year making a cameo in 'Black Widow', which arrives this May, as a presentation while starting to assemble the team known as the Thunderbolts and of which the Red Hulk was the leader on occasion to return with all the power in 'Hulka'.