Entertainment

Marvel Could Introduce Us To Red Hulk In Hulka

February 19, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Phase 4 of Marvel has started with important absences, because 'Avengers: Endgame' left us without three fundamental heroes of the MCU. Logic is then that the studio is looking for how to fill those gaps with new characters from the comics. For now we know that we will have very interesting incorporations in the series that will come to us throughout this 2020 and 2021 at Disney + (Ms. Marvel, the children of the Scarlet Witch and Vision, the young Kate Bishop …) and now we may have another name to add to this catalog.

It would be about Red Hulk (Red Hulk), whom Marvel would introduce in the MCU taking advantage of the series that he already has confirmed about 'Hulka' – the cousin of Bruce Banner – which will be interpreted by Jennifer Walters and is expected to arrive before the end of 2021. To refresh the memory, we saw this enemy of Hulk without transforming under the body of General 'Thunderbolt' Ross, played by William Hurt. Well, as Geeks Worldwide picks up, the character would be ready to return to the MCU already become the red giant in that series.

READ:  All The Clues in Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Leads Towards Its Mysterious Plot

As she is expected to jump to feature films, it is presumably that he also does so at the same time. However, some sources suggest that we can see Ross this year making a cameo in 'Black Widow', which arrives this May, as a presentation while starting to assemble the team known as the Thunderbolts and of which the Red Hulk was the leader on occasion to return with all the power in 'Hulka'.

The best gifts for Avengers and Marvel fans

Spider-Man sweatshirt

Shirt

Shirt

elcorteingles.es

€ 9.19

Endgame Thanos mask

Endgame Thanos mask

elcorteingles.es

€ 6.00

Captain Marvel - 3D (Blu-ray)

Captain Marvel – 3D (Blu-ray)

Replica Captain America Shield

Replica Captain America Shield

Marvel Studios Pack

Iron-Man Electronic Helmet

Iron-Man Electronic Helmet

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 35.00

Shirt

Shirt

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 15.19

Ceramic mug

Ceramic mug

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 12.40

1000 pcs puzzle

1000 pcs puzzle

Clementoni
amazon.es

€ 11.46

Spider-man

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.