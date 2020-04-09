Marvel could introduce Daredevil to UCM ahead of schedule

Share it:

Last January we told you about the possibility that Marvel would recover, this year 2020, some important licenses related to the series that were once canceled on Netflix. From Luke Cage or Iron Fist, to The Punisher or Jessica Jones. And among all of them, one stood out: Daredevil.

Well, although we still do not have official information that makes it clear what exactly will happen and when it will happen, today is good news for lovers of this superhero and the UCM. Apparently, there was a major limitation that prevented Marvel from doing anything with the character … until today.

According to reports from Comicbook, that limitation has more to do with Netflix licenses, than with the time it takes for Marvel to prepare any new work regarding those characters. What does that mean? To explain it, the best we can do is go back a little in time.

If we remember, Daredevil was canceled by Netflix in November 2018. Well, it seems that Marvel and Netflix sasaplanded a contract according to which it had to be 2 years since then until Marvel could reuse the licenses. Therefore, this would happen from the next month of November 2020.

<img alt = "MARVEL'S DAREDEVIL The Marvel / Netflix-verse, which was technically a (one-way) part of the MCU, is no more. And while all the shows stumbled in their second seasons (and the entire shared-verse slipped majorly once Iron Fist was brought in), Daredevil remained the most consistently great, and managed even to go out on top with its best season – which focused on the the return of the Kingpin and the introduction of Bullseye. Oh … and those hallway fights (which, in Season 3, became a massive one-shot prison riot). "Class =" image screenshot "itemprop =" contentUrl "src =" https://sm.asapland.com/ asapland_en / screenshot / m / marvels-da / marvels-daredevilpthe-marvelnetflix-verse-which-was-technica_2ccr.jpg "/>

What is not clear, is if this limitation restricts Marvel to have been able to anticipate the work as long as it does not publish anything until November 2020. And now that it is less, there are many fans who are theorizing with the possibility that, indeed, Marvel has been working ahead of time due to another possible issue that he might run into later.

We are referring to the fact that Charlie Cox's contract will also end, with which Marvel could have another problem if it starts to lock from November 2020. Will Daredevil arrive before time at UCM? At the moment it will be necessary to wait a little longer.