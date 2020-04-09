Marvel could introduce Daredevil to UCM ahead of schedule

Last January we told you about the possibility that Marvel would recover, this year 2020, some important licenses related to the series that were once canceled on Netflix. From Luke Cage or Iron Fist, to The Punisher or Jessica Jones. And among all of them, one stood out: Daredevil.
Well, although we still do not have official information that makes it clear what exactly will happen and when it will happen, today is good news for lovers of this superhero and the UCM. Apparently, there was a major limitation that prevented Marvel from doing anything with the character … until today.
According to reports from Comicbook, that limitation has more to do with Netflix licenses, than with the time it takes for Marvel to prepare any new work regarding those characters. What does that mean? To explain it, the best we can do is go back a little in time.
If we remember, Daredevil was canceled by Netflix in November 2018. Well, it seems that Marvel and Netflix sasaplanded a contract according to which it had to be 2 years since then until Marvel could reuse the licenses. Therefore, this would happen from the next month of November 2020.
What is not clear, is if this limitation restricts Marvel to have been able to anticipate the work as long as it does not publish anything until November 2020. And now that it is less, there are many fans who are theorizing with the possibility that, indeed, Marvel has been working ahead of time due to another possible issue that he might run into later.
We are referring to the fact that Charlie Cox's contract will also end, with which Marvel could have another problem if it starts to lock from November 2020. Will Daredevil arrive before time at UCM? At the moment it will be necessary to wait a little longer.
