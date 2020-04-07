Marvel could have revealed when the 'Blade' reboot will arrive

Share it:

It was the summer of 2019 when we got the wonderful news: inside the new Phase 4 Marvel included the return of Blade, the vampire hunter. This character was the first great success of an adaptation of the Marvel comics when his feature film was released in 1998 with Wesley Snipes as the protagonist. Then came 'Blade II' and 'Blade: Trinity'. Now Kevin Feige's idea is to make a reboot and maybe? incorporate it into UCM. Well, this last part is not so clear, but we do know who will be the protagonist of this new 'Blade'. And it's the very same Mahershala Ali, seen in the last season of 'True Detective' and winner of two Oscars for 'Moonlight' and 'Green Book'.

Everything sounded fantastic when the idea was presented at the last San Diego Comic-Con; however, no one at Marvel Studios has spoken of the matter again. Until now, it is possible that filtered out the release date that the house has planned for this reboot, without official title, from 'Blade'. It turns out that in recent days, due to the delay of premieres sparked by COVID-19, Disney showed the new calendar modified for 2020/2021 and Marvel also updated its schedule until 2022, providing new release dates for all announced Phase 4 movies from Marvel as well as some new dates for Phase 5 titles. Thanks to this we already know what 'Black Widow ' now occupies the date that was reserved for 'The Eternals', that is, November 6, with the consequent delay of the introduction of the Gods into the MCU, which they will now do on February 12, 2021. Well, between these titles appeared a date reserved for the October 7, 2022 for an untitled movie.

As collected by Movieweb, a reliable source when it comes to Marvel releases, the reboot 'Blade' will be the title that fills that space for the following reasons:

– On the one hand, this date can not belong to other unconfirmed titles such as 'X-Men' or 'the Fantastic Four' because, although they are on the way, they are in previous stages and, in fact, they have no cast. Instead, Blade has already confirmed its protagonist for a long time.

– On the other hand, looking at the release date, it is clear that Blade will look a lot like a terror, or at least his character is the one that hits the most to debut in the month of October, that is, the celebration of Halloween.

– More reasons. Why can't that date be reserved for 'Ant-Man 3', for example? Because if we look at the full year, that is, 2022, we will see that they would launch then four sequel movies from the MCU, perhaps too much at once for the house: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was delayed until February 18, 2022, 'Black Panther 2' maintains its premiere on May 6, 2022 and 'Captain Marvel 2' will arrive on July 8, 2022. Why not bet on a new title?

Hopefully Marvel will soon confirm the rumor.