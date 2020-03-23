Marvel Comics will transform Black Widow into White Widow in June

Share it:

There Marvel Comics will transform Black Widow into White Widow next June, as can be guessed from the cover of the third issue of the publication. As is easy to understand, our protagonist will get married, and if you are hardened fans of the character you will know that it will not be her first time.

Black Widow, throughout its editorial history, she had already joined in marriage to Alexei Shostakov, THE Red Guardian. In addition, he had several romantic dates with exceptional partners such as Matt Murdock, Bucky Barnes and Clint Barton. We trust, therefore, that this is the right time.

To leak the cover of the Black Widow issue was Adam Hughes with a post on Twitter, in order to evade its readers, even if only for a moment, from the terrible story of the Coronavirus. Marvel also made it available the official synopsis of the register, which you can read below:

"No one who knows Natasha Romanoff would have guessed it, reading" White Widow ', but nothing about the new Nat could have been imagined. It's no surprise that it looks sublime in white, but who is the lucky groom? Is this a love challenge … or death? "

In Marvel feature films, Black Widow has often worn a white suit, but in this case it takes on a much more important meaning for the character. Are you convinced by this narrative turn? Tell us below in the comments!

