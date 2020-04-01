Marvel Comics will also stop publishing the comics in digital format

Share it:

Due to the closure of Diamond Comic Distributors, comics shops will no longer be able to receive physical copies of editorial products about to hit the market. There Marvel, following on from DC Comics, has therefore decided to cancel the digital outputs.

Marvel Entertainment President Dan Buckley has issued declarations in this regard, specifying that the current editorial management is constantly evolving, and that the measures adopted could be changed every day. For its part, Diamond Comic Distributors has not expressed itself on the period in which the publications will start circulating again.

These are the words of Dan Buckley:

"As you already know, unfortunately this week there will be no new releases available in your trusted comics store. Marvel will also no longer release any digital titles starting April 1st. It is a constantly changing situation every day, so we understand and appreciate your patience since we are all on the same boat.

As more information becomes available, we will outline our long-term plans and opportunities to support you and the industry. "

The titles that should have been released this week are as follows: Black Widow # 1, Taskmaster # 1 and Star Wars: Doctor Aphra # 1.

