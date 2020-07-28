Marvel Comics: Venom shows us a return to the Ultimate universe

Share it:

The immense repertoire that Marvel Comics has presented over the years, sometimes has diverged from the main Earth, the 616, taking us to alternative universes where the authors have been able to rewrite many of the most loved characters by fans, and insert them into textures never seen before, as happened for the Ultimate universe.

Born in the early 2000s, the Ultimate Universe, is set on Earth-1610, and despite having proposed many extravagant ideas he was recognized as canon in the large Marvel production. Recently, and not surprisingly, fans have momentarily returned to the universe in question, thanks to the volume 26 of Venom.

In fact, Eddie Brock and his son Dylan suddenly end up in an unknown place during the elaboration of Dylan's nightmares concerning the terrible deity Knull. As soon as they arrive there they are greeted by The Maker, the name given to the Ultimate version of Reed Richars, or Mr. Fantastic of the Fantastic 4. Eddie explains the situation to Reed but soon finds himself involved in a clash with his new enemy, Virus.

Thanks to a time portal generated by The Maker, Eddie and Dylan manage to escape, to end up directly on Earth-1610or in the Ultimate Universe. You can see the scene in question in the table at the bottom of the news.

Although the Ultimate universe was "destroyed" following the Secret Wars event, the return of an alternate dimension had been shown in the latest issue of the Spider-Men II series, so perhaps it's not entirely impossible to think of new versions for the main superheroes.

Recall that Manhattan has recently undergone changes thanks to Moon Knight, and that the Dark Ages event will soon begin.