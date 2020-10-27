Marvel Comics: US Agent will soon take revenge against the American government

US Agent he lived in the shadow of Captain America and other superheroes for a long time, working directly for the US government, which didn’t hesitate in the slightest to fire him. Now John Walker finds himself alone, out of work and thirsty for revenge, all elements present in the new series Marvel Comics, American Zealot.

The third volume of the work written by Christopher Priest and drawn by Georges Jeanty showed us Walker on his way to Washington, to speak openly and directly to the politicians responsible for his firing, something the US Agent would never allow itself to do. It is therefore a new beginning for this exaggerated version of Captain America, which Priest himself wanted to comment with the words you find below.

“American Zealot is a moral story that unfolds in 5 parts. John Walker was fired. Or he’s gone. It depends on who tells the story. Being now a mere government consultant, Walker is making more money, but at the same time taking a lot more risks, walking into alleys where not even a licensed agent can safely go. “

The author then continued: “I was thrilled when they asked me to go back to Captain America, until I realized they were talking about this big boy, the hapless, and emotionally broken cousin of Cap. Cousin America. But US Agent poses an incredible challenge for a writer, which can explore the myriad expressions and aspirations of the American dream, how it is achieved or not, through the eyes and voices of a nation often at war with itself. John Walker is a man torn with himself, and Marvel knows there is no better protagonist for this story. “

Recall that the fight against the Aliens has marked some new Marvel covers, and we leave you to the announcement of the new series dedicated to Iron Fist, Heart of the Dragon.