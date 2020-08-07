Marvel Comics: U.S. Agent is about to return with a new series

Share it:

In November, John F. Walker (U.S. Agent) will return to the editorial schedule of the Marvel Comics with a new publication. At the direction of the series we find the author Christopher Priest and the Italian artist Stefano Landini.

The latter has significantly renewed the look of U.S Agent, in turn masterfully reinterpreted by the inspiration of Marco Checchetto in the cover visible at the bottom of the article. Priest expressed himself with the following statements regarding the project:

"I was thrilled to be working on Captain America again, until I realized it was this boy, Cap's misfit cousin, frowning and emotionally damaged. But USAGENT presents the writer with the exciting challenge of exploring the myriad of expressions and aspirations. of the American dream, how that dream comes true or not, through the eyes and voices of a nation often at war with itself.John Walker is a man often at war with himself, so Marvel doesn't know a better protagonist for that. journey, this stumbling, through the multiple visions of the greatest nation on Earth ".

This was instead Landini's intervention:

"I am incredibly excited to be part of this new project dedicated to US AGENT along with a fantastic staff. The story created by Christopher is really intense and full of twists, I can't wait for the readers to see with theirs. eyes the incredible work we are doing ".

