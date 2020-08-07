Marvel Comics: trailer and synopsis for the new series of Black Widow

Share it:

In the past few hours the Marvel Comics has released an unreleased trailer of the first issue of Black Widow, which will debut with a new series starting next September. In addition to the video, attached to the news, the publishing house has made available a first synopsis:

"What happens when Black Widow's deadliest enemies figure out a way to take her out? Find out this September, when Eisner award-winning writer Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel) and emerging artist Elena Casagrande (Catwoman) take the greatest spy in the Marvel Universe to uncharted territories on a heartbreaking thrilling ride. Natasha Romanoff's world is turned upside down when super spy Avenger finds herself trapped in a mystery that not even she can solve. The first clues to the mission that could spell the end of Black Widow await you in this top secret trailer! "

The screenwriter, Kelly Thompson, teased that the series will present unique features compared to the previous ones:

"It's a pretty bold new take on Black Widow, and I really hope audiences get excited. I think it has some new features that make it interesting, just as it will be interesting to discover the fate that awaits it at the end of this one. shocking and highly personal tale ".

