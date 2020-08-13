Marvel Comics: The Rise of Ultraman is shown in a spectacular trailer

Share it:

When the Marvel Comics announced in March that it would publish a special series of five dedicated volumes by the end of the year Ultraman , fans of the Japanese pop icon were immediately enthusiastic. The House of Ideas to make the wait less heavy has released a trailer that shows us the origins of the superhero.

The aim of the series, written by Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom, with drawings by Francesco Manna, is to introduce the new generations to Ultraman, one of the leading exponents of the Tokusatsu Kaiju genre, and also to win back longtime fans.

The author Higgins commented on his participation in the project with these words: "A few years ago, thanks to my work on the Power Rangers series, I discovered and learned a lot about the Tokusatsu genre. With its particular inspirations and different conventions, Tokusatsu, and Ultraman in particular, really impressed me. It is a mature genre, open to many possibilities, even compared to what we think of a superhero story. It is both an honor and a privilege to bring Ultraman to Marvel. "

Groom also wanted to express his relationship with this genre: "The monsters in the fictional stories have always represented all that is dark and scary about our world. But I don't think anyone is able to understand the immense scale of the most important problems, as they did. Eiji Tsuburaya. He imagined a looming darkness, as high as skyscrapers, alien, unknown and angry. But he also thought that we would be able to repel these monsters, putting aside our worst impulses, and taking a nobler path. He imagined Ultraman. "

At the bottom of the news you can find the trailer for the series dedicated to Ultraman shared by @Marvel on Twitter, and also numerous reactions from fans.