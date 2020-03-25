Entertainment

Marvel Comics: the return of a historic villain for Ghost Rider

March 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
An old enemy of Ghost Rider is about to return to issue 1 of the new Annual dedicated to the Spirit of Vendetta, to be released in the United States in June. Let's find out who it is.

The character who will return to the Ghost Rider series is Vengeance aka Michael Badilino, a former policeman who had ties to Johnny Blaze (the first Ghost Rider), eventually ending up with super demonic powers himself. At first, mistaking Ghost Rider for Zarathos (the infernal spirit merged with Blaze and which gives him the powers) he tried to kill him but, over time, the two ended up joining forces with Il Caduto and Blackheart, the son of Mephisto (born on the pages of DareDevil number 270. On that occasion, Devil allied himself with Spider-Man to beat the diabolical enemy) .Vengeance also briefly obtained the title of Ghost Rider. In the Annual scheduled for the month of June by the writers Howard Mackie and Ed Brisson, with the pencils of Javier Saltares, the character will return to support Blaze in the infernal fight against Lilith for the dominion of Hell.

Also for the month of June Marvel Comics transforms the Black Widow into a White Widow, while a new series on America Chavez written by Kalinda Vasquez and designed by Carlos Gomez is also in the program.

