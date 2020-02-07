Marvel Comics: the origin of all super powers could soon be revealed

Share it:

nell 'universe of Marvel Comics as you know, there are several thousand special individuals with the most disparate powers. Until now it was thought that there was no connection between the origins of these powers, but things could change.

In the first issue of the new crossover he sees the X-Men and the Fantastic 4 interacting with each other, could be revealed the origin of all powers related to Marvel characters. The leader of the Fantastic 4, Reed Richards, is in fact investigating the powers of the son Franklin which seem to weaken after the boy has visited another dimension. In her research, Reed runs into the studies of Dr. Rachna Koul, who specializes in the study of superpowers. The scholar states that there is a very powerful source that provides and connects all the powers, called "Godpower". It is not the first time that it is suggested that all the superhuman abilities in the Marvel Universe can be connected, but so far it has been little more than a suggestion. It seems, however, that this crossover can investigate more deeply into the matter and give more explanations.

What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments.