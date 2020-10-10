Marvel Comics: the new Eternals series has been postponed to 2021

One of the most anticipated series of the year, published by Marvel Comics , is Eternals, who is expected to unravel many of the mysteries surrounding the Eternals, a race of superhuman born in the 1976 series of the same name, from the mind of the legendary Jack Kirby. Yesterday the House of Ideas announced a slight postponement in the publication.

After the communication from Disney and Marvel Studios concerning the production delay of the film dedicated to the Eternals, due to the global pandemic that has practically blocked every type of film production, the section dedicated to Marvel comics has decided to postpone the release of The Eternals for two months, in fact the series that will also show us the return of the great Thanos , will arrive in comics In the month of januaryinstead of in November as originally planned.

Below you will find the official presentation of the first volume of the series: “For millions of years, 100 Eternals have traveled the earth’s surface, like secret protectors of humanity. Without them, the men would have died under the attacks of the Deviants. Their war lasted for millennia, even entering into myths and terrible tales. But today the Eternals will have to deal with something unknown to them: change. Can they survive such a discovery? “

Recall that Marvel recently presented the Stormbreaker project, and that there will be covers dedicated to Chadwick Boseman to remember the actor’s memory.