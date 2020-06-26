Entertainment

Marvel Comics: the historical inker Joe Sinnoth leaves us at the age of 93

June 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
The artist of the Marvel ComicsJoe Sinnott died at the age of 93. Sinnoth has held the role of inker since the 1960s, contributing substantially to the formation of the superhero skeleton of the House of Ideas.

Here are the family statements about his disappearance:

"It is with great regret that we have to announce the disappearance of Joltin 'Joe Sinnott on June 25th at 8:40 at the age of 93. He went in peace with the knowledge that his family, friends and fans loved him He loved his life, right up to the last moments. He loved to hear all of you and read your thoughts about him. Each of you was special to him. The Sinnott family requires privacy and understanding in this difficult time. Please send the condolences to:

The Sinnott Family 27 Spaulding Lane Saugerties, NY 12477

Thanks again for being such loyal and passionate fans and friends to Joe. He considered all his fans friends, seeing you at events and reading your messages was what kept him young at heart.

RIP Joe Sinnott 16 October 1926 – 25 June 2020 "

We remember the contribution of Sinnoth for his work on the Fantastic Four, Thor, Silver Surfer, the Avengers. It is a historic loss for Marvel, yet another after the departure of Stan Lee, who passed away in November 2018.

Marvel announces unpublished stories about the X-Men and Spider-Man / Venom. Stan Lee: a moving mural appears in the network in tribute to the author of Marvel.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

