Marvel Comics: the hero Moon Knight acquires new super powers

During the ambitious crossover Conan: Serpent War who has seen the barbarian Cimmerian Conan team up with Solomon Kane and the hero Marvel Moon Knight, the latter has gained new super powers that will help him in the fight against crime.

Moon Knight is not one of the leading heroes of the House of Ideas, but over the years he has enjoyed excellent series written by great authors. Above all, the series carried on by Warren Ellis a few years ago and who made it clear the full potential of a character who really has a lot to say, given the complex psychology that characterizes him. In the fourth and final issue of the Conan series: Serpent War, the character acquires from Konshu the moon god (of which he is the avatar on Earth) a lunar fragment belonging to the same god, which provides him with new super powers. In fact, we see the hero go through the walls of his apartment, making himself intangible. He also seems to have acquired a sort of "extra-sensory view" that allows him to see ghosts, winged monsters and Egyptian buildings rise in the city of New York. What use will he make of these new skills? We will find out soon, also because Marvel Comics has announced that in the next issue of the Avengers, the thirty-third, Moon Knight will face the Avengers.

The next month of April will see many new series coming out for Marvel. We have the new Black Widow series, to coincide with the MCU film, and the next Empyre event that sees the Skrulls and the Kree team up against the heroes on Earth.