Marvel Comics: the discarded costumes of Jean Gray for the saga of Fenice Nera

After years of comic books it is logical to expect dozens of tests set aside for the costumes of our favorite super heroes. We show you today the artwork of the costumes eliminated for Jean gray for the most famous saga of the X-Men: Fenice Nera.

A few days ago we showed you the ideas that the writer Rick Remender has discarded for his series on the mutants of Casa Marvel. These that we show you are artworks from the saga of the Black Phoenix that the Marvel Comics editor, Tom Brevoort, has decided to show on his Twitter profile. The drawings, made by the artist Dave Cockrum and that you find at the bottom of the news, are really interesting because they show us first of all a cross-section of the history of the X-Men of a basic saga, and then because they also make us understand how it channels its ideas a draftsman.

In the first tweet, we see a blue and violet costume for Jean Gray which Brevoort explains as an attempt to create just one new costume for Marvel Girl (the codename of Jean). The green costume next to it will then be actually used. In the following tweet we see other tests and a white outfit appears, discarded immediately, according to Brevoort, because white allowed readers to read the page behind, looking through it. The Black Phoenix saga, written by Chris Claremont and drawn by John Byrne it is a story of great importance in the mythology of the X-Men, so much so that it can also be transposed into two different live action films. Lately, after a period of fogging, the X-men are returning to shine thanks to the work of the writer John Hickman.