Marvel Comics: the author of Afro Samurai creates a wonderful variant of Werewolf by Night

There Marvel Comics commissioned the talented Afro Samurai author, Takashi Ozaki, to create the cover of the first issue of Werewolf by Night, a new publication written by Taboo and Ben Jackendoff, with the artistic sector edited by Scot Eaton.

The editor of the publication, Jack Thomas, spent words on honey for the involvement of the Japanese artist:

"Takashi Okazaki is a master, whose style and sense of design have many Marvel supporters. We are so honored that Werewolf By Night is his first work with Marvel, but he is sure it will only be the beginning. The trait with which he defines the characters and his ability to evoke a certain atmosphere, are unreachable, so it was a real thrill to have him at the premier of the new Werewolf By Night series. And what an incredible job he did! "

For the occasion, it was also circulated a press release:

"This April, you will see the work of the acclaimed Japanese artist, Takashi Okazaki, on the cover of the brand new series, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT! Known for creating the hit manga series Afro Samurai, which inspired both an anime series and an Emmy-nominated television movie, Okazaki now brings his incredible talent to Marvel Comics.

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT # 1 will introduce a brand new Werewolf by Night, a young man who faces a family curse as he tries to protect his community from a deadly threat. For this exciting new series, Okazaki captures the new hero's internal conflict in minute detail, with a special variant to mark his Marvel debut! "

