Marvel Comics: the artist Valerio Schiti shows an unpublished Shadowcat design

Fans of the Marvel Comics will remember that in 2015 Kitty Pride was having an affair with Peter "Star-Lord" Quill. Star-Lord proposed to Kitty in the final lines of the crossover between the Guardians of the Galaxy and the X-Men, Black Vortex, however their relationship gradually cracked until it fell apart.

After the Secret Wars, Kitty Pride had abandoned the X-Men to become a full-time member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The love affair between Kitty and Star-Lord is interrupted during a stop on Earth, when Kitty decides to end the collaboration with the Guardians, while the latter continue on their way. In this way she reunited with the X-Men and for a certain period of time she even headed the group of mutants.

He ended up getting engaged to his love of a lifetime, Colossus, but unfortunately that didn't have a positive side either. Marvel artist Valerio Schiti has posted concept art on Twitter unpublished heroin, in the period in which he was a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. You can have a look at the bottom of the article.

Remaining on the subject of character design, a few weeks ago Tom Brevoort, editor of Marvel Comics, showed the first official Thanos concept, born from Jim Starlin's pencils.

We also learned that the villain has received strong inspiration from two other antagonists in the Marvel Universe, Darkseid and Metron, created by Jack Kirby a few years before the advent of the Titan.

