Entertainment

Marvel Comics shows us the first images of his new Ultraman series

March 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The first images of the new comic book series by The Rise Of Ultraman which comes from the collaboration of the Japanese Tsuburaya Productions, owner of the rights of the character of Ultraman, and of Marvel Comics.

The same Chief Editor of Marvel Comics, Č.B. Cebulski has provided details on the upcoming series that will arrive in the US soon (at the time of writing this article there is still no precise date). Writers Kyle Higgins will work on the series (he worked on the comic book series dedicated to Power Rangers for Boom! Studios) and Matt Groom. In the drawings we find the Italian Francesco Manna, already a designer for Marvel Comics. Interviewed, Kyle Higgins said: " Some time ago, thanks to my work on Power Rangers, I discovered and learned more about the Tokusatsu genre. With their different inspirations, the Tokusatsu and Ultraman in particular have been sources of joy for me. It will be an honor and a privilege to bring Ultraman to Marvel. " What do you think of this unpublished collaboration? Let us know in the comments.

READ:  The Witcher: An imposing figure of Ciri and Kitsune announced

The initiatives related to Ultraman do not stop there, in fact a crowdfunding campaign has been launched for the creation of a live action video to promote the new 3D series of Ultraman. There is also a highly anticipated live action film entitled Shin Ultraman shot by Hideaki Anno, the famous creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.