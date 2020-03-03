Marvel Comics shows us the first images of his new Ultraman series

Share it:

The first images of the new comic book series by The Rise Of Ultraman which comes from the collaboration of the Japanese Tsuburaya Productions, owner of the rights of the character of Ultraman, and of Marvel Comics.

The same Chief Editor of Marvel Comics, Č.B. Cebulski has provided details on the upcoming series that will arrive in the US soon (at the time of writing this article there is still no precise date). Writers Kyle Higgins will work on the series (he worked on the comic book series dedicated to Power Rangers for Boom! Studios) and Matt Groom. In the drawings we find the Italian Francesco Manna, already a designer for Marvel Comics. Interviewed, Kyle Higgins said: " Some time ago, thanks to my work on Power Rangers, I discovered and learned more about the Tokusatsu genre. With their different inspirations, the Tokusatsu and Ultraman in particular have been sources of joy for me. It will be an honor and a privilege to bring Ultraman to Marvel. " What do you think of this unpublished collaboration? Let us know in the comments.

The initiatives related to Ultraman do not stop there, in fact a crowdfunding campaign has been launched for the creation of a live action video to promote the new 3D series of Ultraman. There is also a highly anticipated live action film entitled Shin Ultraman shot by Hideaki Anno, the famous creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion.