Marvel Comics presents the clash between the Hulk and the X-Men phenomenon

There Marvel Comics revealed that in the second issue of the miniseries of the Phenomenon written by Fabian Nicieza and drawn by Ron Garney, the character will clash against the Immortal Hulk for the defense of Krakoa, the island nation of mutants.

In their comic history, the Phenomenon and Hulk have already clashed several times. Most often the winner was the Green Giant. According to the words of the writer Fabian Nicieza now that the mutants have formed a nation on their own, Cain Marko cannot be part of it since he is not really one of them. In fact the powers of the phenomenon (half-brother of the Professor Charles Xavier) derive from Cyttorax gem which gives him super strength and exceptional resistance, so much so as to be one of the strongest characters of the Marvel Universe. For many years the character has been an enemy of the X-Men to then ally himself on several occasions and finally being accepted by the group. The miniseries addresses precisely this theme, that is the solitude that the character is facing now excluded from the life of Krakoa.

We will see, therefore, what will happen when the two heavyweights face off. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments. Another great former enemy of the X-Men was Magneto as you well know. If you are his fans we show you this spectacular statue dedicated to the Lord of Magnetism in which he shows off all his power. In addition, we also point out this discarded concept art of Wolverine's costume.