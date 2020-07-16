Entertainment

Marvel Comics presents Dark Ages, Tom Taylor's post-apocalyptic series

July 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
On the occasion of the Free Comic Book Day dedicated to the X-Men, the Marvel Comics presented a new project by the writer Tom Taylor and the artist Iban Coello, known as "Dark Ages". The slogan of the series reads "Where were you when the lights went out? A saga of the Marvel universe".

The story seems to be built around a mysterious seismic activity which cut electricity throughout the city. The teaser shows the presence of Tony Stark, Pepper Potts and Captain America, but it is quite clear that other heroes of the Marvel Universe will also be involved, as the short synopsis suggests.

The strange source of energy that puts the city's telecommunications out of use also affects Tony's technology, specifically the components of his hyper-technological suit. The narrative setting, set in the metropolis of New York, has a strong post-apocalyptic nuance.

On the other hand, Tom Taylor is a particularly suitable author for this type of story, we mainly remember it for the DCeased series, in which the DC heroes clashed against a zombie apocalypse.

It will be interesting, therefore, to understand how his narrative style can now influence the Marvel Universe. Dark Ages is expected to arrive in autumn 2020, and at the bottom of the article you can take a look at the preview sequences released by the House of Ideas.

What do you think, at first glance, of this new project? Have your say in the comments.

Marvel announces the next Venom crossover: the protagonist will be Knull. Marvel announces the cancellation of Empyre: Invasion of Wakanda.

