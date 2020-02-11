Marvel Comics presents a new series that will bring together the entire universe of superheroes

Share it:

On Monday, the Marvel Comics presented his new series "The Marvels", a work by Kurt Busiek (Marvels, The Avengers) and Yildiray Cinar, described as "the largest, wildest and most sprawling series in the entire Marvel Universe.

The Marvels will feature Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Fantastic Four Human Torch, Reed Richards, X-Men Storm, The Punsiher and many other characters yet to be revealed.

Within an interview, Busiek told the new project offering us a rather clear overview of his ambition:

"I think I started with 'Anyone, anywhere, anytime", the idea of ​​The Marvels is to be able to use the entire Marvel Universe, not only all the characters within it, but all its history. The ultimate purpose of the whole project I think I described it to Tom Brevoort as something like a Tom Clancy thriller, as there would be more threads in the story going, and those threads could come together and divide again, or maybe not never meet – there may be characters involved in a story who do something important without ever meeting the other characters, which will surely happen in the initial plot, at least ".

"The Marvels is intended as a freewheeling series that can go anywhere, do anything, use anyone. It's a mix of heroes and Marvel history.

It's not a team. It is a concept or a universe, depending on how you look at it. The Marvels presents the wonders – or the many and various characters of the Marvel Universe. Heroes, villains, oddities – everything. So while Marvels (1994) talked about the wonders from the perspective of a normal boy, The Marvels talks about the wonders themselves. We are focusing on super characters here, and great, overwhelming adventures.

In carrying out the project, Busiek wanted to prevent the plot from taking an entirely thriller turn, therefore The Marvels will also explore the human aspect of the characters:

"Basically, take everything I learned by doing Marvels (Astro City and other books), and bring it back to an adventure-oriented series with a lot of ambition and a lot of humanity. There will be popular characters today, there will be dark characters from a long time ago – heck, there will be discussions about the plot that will take place in the past, or perhaps in the future. We are not limited to the present. And there will also be new characters, both from the street and from the cosmos. There are three new wonders in the first issue, though a couple of them are only framed by one panel or so. But we'll be back later. "

